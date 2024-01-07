The first time voters at the Ballot Box

Rachna Vinod

It is 2024 and general elections in Bharat are around the corner. General elections are a cornerstone of the country’s democratic process and the youth of the nation are emerging as a significant force in the electoral landscape. With each passing generation, the demographic composition of voters undergoes changes, reflecting evolving aspirations, concerns, and perspectives.

If we consider the first generation as those who were adults or young adults around the time of independence in 1947, the fourth generation would be the grandchildren or great-grandchildren of the first generation. These individuals now coming of voting age, would indeed mark a generational shift in the electorate, potentially bringing in a different perspectives, values, and priorities compared to previous generations. However, it’s important to note that the impact of generational shifts on voting behaviour can vary, and individuals within a generation may hold diverse views. The first-time voter generation since independence, is witnessing a substantial portion of its population reaching the age of voting eligibility, contributing to the dynamism of democracy in Bharat. This generation is characterized by its familiarity with technology, global awareness, and a desire for change. As this segment of the population gains the right to vote, it introduces a fresh and diverse set of expectations and priorities into the political arena. The advent of social media and digital communication has played a pivotal role in shaping the political consciousness of these young voters, providing them with platforms to express their opinions, mobilize support, and engage in political discourse. Political parties and candidates are increasingly recognizing the importance of appealing to the aspirations of the youth. Election campaigns are adapting to include strategies that resonate with the tech-savvy and socially conscious younger demographic.

Moreover, the fourth generation since independence is witnessing a surge in the participation of young leaders, both within established political parties and through independent political movements. The voting choices made by this generation are likely to influence the policy directions and priorities of the government. As first-time voters exercise their right to vote, they contribute to the ongoing narrative of the country’s democratic evolution, reinforcing the idea that the nation’s progress is intricately linked to the active participation of its diverse and dynamic population. The integration of the youth perspective into the democratic process is a testament to the resilience and adaptability of the country’s electoral system, which continues to evolve with the changing times.

First-time voters have grown up in an era defined by rapid technological advancements. They are excited about the role of technology in politics, such as online platforms, social media, and digital communication, providing them with unprecedented access to information, political discourse, and the ability to engage with political figures and movements in real-time. They expect political campaigns and information dissemination to be dynamic, interactive, and accessible through digital channels. This generation is often characterized by heightened global awareness, thanks to the ease of information dissemination on a global scale. They are excited about the prospect of contributing to global conversations and expect political leaders to address not only national but also international issues. Social justice, environmental sustainability, and human rights are likely to be central to their expectations, reflecting their desire for a more inclusive and equitable world. They favor supporting candidates and parties that reflect the diversity of the population in terms of gender, ethnicity, and socio-economic background. They expect political leadership to be inclusive, fostering a sense of representation that resonates with the multicultural and pluralistic nature of contemporary society. They look for candidates who propose concrete and actionable solutions to pressing issues. Expectations include evidence-based policymaking, transparency, accountability and truthfulness from elected officials. There is an emphasis on moving beyond ideological rhetoric and focusing on practical steps to address real-world challenges.

The first generation of voters in post-independence Bharat, primarily those who came of age in the mid-20th century, participated in the electoral process during a time of nation-building and consolidation. These voters experienced the challenges and opportunities of a newly independent country and were often driven by ideals of nationhood, patriotism, and the struggle for freedom. Issues related to economic development, social equality, and the consolidation of a diverse nation were paramount to first-generation voters. The political discourse often revolved around the principles of socialism and secularism. Voting decisions were shaped by a commitment to building a democratic and inclusive society, with a focus on eradicating poverty and fostering economic self-sufficiency.

In contrast, the first-time voters in the 21st century is navigating a different set of challenges and opportunities. This generation is growing up in an era marked by globalization, rapid technological advancements, and a more interconnected world. These voters are likely to be more informed, globally aware, and technologically savvy compared to their predecessors. The advent of social media and digital communication has given this generation unprecedented access to information and has become a significant factor in shaping political opinions. Activism and civic engagement through online platforms are more prominent, and voters are often drawn to candidates and parties that align with their values and aspirations. Moreover, fourth-generation voters are likely to be more open to diverse political ideologies and may not be as tied to traditional party loyalties.

The entire electoral process is an elaborate affair, involving the registration of voters, nomination of candidates, political campaigning, and the actual voting process. First-time voters in the 21st century is characterized by a technologically driven approach to politics, a global perspective, a commitment to social justice and inclusivity, a pragmatic stance on problem-solving, active civic engagement, environmental consciousness, and openness to progressive values. The excitement and expectations of first-time voters in the 21st century, regardless of gender, education level, urban or rural background and socio-economic disparities, seek a system they can trust and which cares for their needs and aspirations with accountability and transparency. Their entry into the democratic process represents a dynamic force shaping the future of political engagement.