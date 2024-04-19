The Decision Not To Contest Polls From Kashmir Was The Party’s Decision: Azad

Srinagar, Apr 19: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) President Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday said that he doesn’t take command from anyone and his decision of not contesting the Lok Sabha Polls from Kashmir was his party’s decision.

Azad said that he wanted to help the people of J&K.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

“When I came from Delhi I had told the people that I would serve the people of Jammu and Kashmir. My people told me that by contesting the parliament elections I am again moving to Delhi and doing the reverse of what I had said. So I heard them and decided to serve them here only,” Azad told media persons after DPAP candidate Saleem Parrey filed his nomination papers for the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliament constituency in Anantnag on Friday.

He said the decision not to contest the Parliament election was taken by the party.

The former Congress leader said that he does not take command from anyone for not contesting the polls.

“The command of Ghulam Nabi Azad is in Ghulam Nabi Azad’s hand and not in the hand of any outside power,” he said.

On April 2, the DPAP announced that Azad would contest from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat. However, a fortnight later Azad’s party named Saleem Parray as their party candidate.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said that Saleem Parray is a capable candidate.

“I am sure that Parray will win the elections comfortably,” he said

Azad said that the position of DPAP is very good in the Udhampur Parliament Constituency where polling for the first phase is underway Friday.

On the polling, Azad said he believed that holding elections in April is a mistake being made by the state authorities and the Election Commission, as rainfall affects voter turnout during the month

The DPAP head said that he has directed his party leaders to refrain from criticizing the opponents.

“We must focus on our work. I respect all my opposition leaders whether they are senior to me or junior to me,” he said. (Agencies)