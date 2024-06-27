The clamour for Return

K K Khosa

The demand for a robust return and rehabilitation policy for the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community back in the Kashmir Valley gained momentum even before the re-election of the Narendra Modi government in New Delhi. The ten years of rule by NDA 1 and 2 have seen visible, dramatic changes taking place in the sociopolitical climate of Kashmir.

The community, uprooted from its moorings in the wake of the outbreak of terrorism instigated by Pakistan and actively supported by valley-based separatists and anti-national elements, has been eagerly watching these developments with cautious hope. There is a mix of optimism about returning to their homeland and skepticism about their well-being and safety if they do.

The successful conclusion of recent pilgrimages has fueled the sentiment that return could become a reality in the near future.

Reasons for Renewed Hope

This surge in enthusiasm can be attributed to a few key factors. One is the discernible change in the ground situation, resulting in a seemingly more hospitable environment that visiting pilgrims experienced firsthand. The warmth displayed by members of the majority community in welcoming the Pandits is another factor.

A third reason is the recent social media videos featuring leaders of mainstream political parties, like Dr. Farooq Abdullah, who have once again reaffirmed that the valley is incomplete without Kashmiri Pandits. While this phrase has lost some significance due to the lack of concrete steps taken by successive governments, it can still form the basis for restoring the valley’s syncretic culture. Similar sentiments were expressed by separatist leader Maulvi Omer Farooq during a Friday gathering at the Jama Masjid, where he urged Kashmiri Pandits to return to their homes. However, his statement regarding their return lacks specifics on timing, location, or method. His references to the valley’s long history of composite culture and the need for its restoration are positive observations. Nonetheless, returning without a robust plan would be like putting the cart before the horse.

Another important reason for optimism stems from the reassuring presence of thousands of Kashmiri Pandits gathered at one place, free from the fear that plagued them in the past.

Apprehensions and Concerns

Despite the recent surge in hope, the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community also has significant concerns. The chasm that has grown between the Kashmiri Muslim majority and the Kashmiri Pandits since their exodus needs to be bridged before any return process can begin with any degree of success.

The recent spate of targeted killings of minorities, non-locals, and leaders of mainstream political parties, regardless of religion, since October 5, 2021, is still fresh in their minds. Additionally, over 70% of the displaced community has already sold their properties, often under duress. This raises the question of where they would live upon returning. Employment opportunities for returnees are another serious concern.

Apprehensions about the majority community’s reaction to the return of Pandits also exist. The Pandits will expect equal rights to pursue professions, start businesses, and take up government and private sector jobs upon resettling in the valley. This could impact existing residents and potentially lead to resentment. However, the resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits in reasonable numbers could also boost employment opportunities, particularly in sectors like education, healthcare, and tourism.

The Path Forward

All Kashmiris, on both sides of the divide, must take advantage of the relative peace and normalcy that has returned to the valley. They need to develop new narratives and set a new agenda to create a welcoming environment for the future generations.

Since the government seems unlikely to take any initiative towards resettlement in the foreseeable future, Kashmiri Pandits and Kashmiri Muslims might need to take some independent steps.

With India’s growing stature on the world stage, forces opposed to this rise will likely work to destabilize Kashmir, which has been a point of contention for the past seven decades. Creating obstacles to the restoration of syncretism in Kashmir would be a natural tactic for such forces. This presents another challenge to the return and rehabilitation of the Pandits.

As for the community itself, concerted efforts are needed to develop a workable and achievable solution that moves beyond the often-repeated stances that may have been relevant in the early years of exile. This will require a sustained effort to build a near consensus among Kashmiri Pandit organizations, proposing different return models for various demographics over time.

The increased interaction between the majority and minority communities in recent years, due to participation in sports and cultural activities, has helped bridge the gulf to some extent. The rising frequency of visits by Kashmiri Pandits to the valley as tourists has also reduced fear among some members of the community, encouraging more to visit in the future. However, a structured inter-community dialogue process would be essential to achieve consensus on the way forward, considering the recent changes.

The role of the valley based regional political parties acquires great significance for creating a congenial environment essential for establishing permanent peace and normalcy that has eluded Kashmir for decades. Kashmir polity has got fractured with the passage of time and with the changes that have occurred at the ground level. Birth of new political parties as well as the heavy turnout of voters in the recent past, some of whom had been traditionally boycotting the election process over decades, has a different story to tell.

The mainstreaming of a large section of the population especially the Kashmiri youth who had been led astray by antinational forces at the behest of Pakistan will add a new dimension to the political scenario in the valley. The rise of forces instrumental in radicalization of youth during the past four decades will pose a huge challenge to the efforts to revive syncretism in the valley. Kashmir valley has been known as the abode of rishis and saints since times immemorial. It has also been the hub of sufi culture for centuries. Mohan Bhagwat Ji in some of his recent statements has emphasized the importance of unique culture of coexistence that was intrinsic to the identity of the valley. Prime Minister’s recent statement on his visit to the valley on world Yoga day about impending assembly elections will boost up political activity. This may lead to issue of return and rehabilitation of the Pandits forming part of the manifestos of some political parties.

Ultimately the return of Kashmiri Pandits hinges on the collective will of the people on both sides of the divide. Building trust, fostering empathy, and embracing a shared future will be the cornerstones of a lasting peace and a vibrant Kashmir.

The government’s role in facilitating the safe and dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits cannot be understated. Concrete steps to address their concerns and ensure their well-being are essential, alongside a commitment to upholding the rights of all Kashmiris.

(The author is President Kashmiri Pandit Sabha Jammu)