The Best Podcast Promotional Tips for 2021

How to promote podcasts? Good on you for recording your podcast. In 2021, this genre is still gaining popularity after its magical resurrection.

But if you want someone to listen to the podcast, you definitely need to start promoting it. In this short guide, we will give you some advice on this matter.

Tip #1: Submit your podcast for different platforms

Submit your podcast for distribution across the myriad of podcast directories. These include Apple Podcasts, Amazon Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, Castbox, Pocket Casts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and many more. You can also use a host who distributes across these platforms for you automatically.

Consider paid advertising on podcast listening apps. The great thing about this option is that 100% of the people you reach with your promotion are podcast listeners.

Tip #2: Create quote images

To promote the podcast as efficiently as possible, you need to transcribe it into text. If not the entire podcast, then at least the most important parts. Create images with quotes.

You can use automated tools like a voice notepad or hire a freelancer to do this job for you.

When you create your podcast, don’t forget to take a couple of photos to use for preview. Also, record a couple of 2-3 minute videos about the podcast. The video tip only applies to documentary and educational podcasts.

These videos can be posted on social media with an invitation to listen to the full podcast.

Tip #3: Share with your email list

If you are lucky to have a mailing base, then don’t hesitate to tell them about the podcast. But do it gently and intriguingly. To involve as many people as possible, throw out a teaser for your podcast (“photo + text” or “video voice”) and ask your audience to subscribe so they don’t miss out on the next episode.

Promote using an email signature

When you send another email, the recipient may not know anything about you. However, if you put a link to your podcast in your email signature in addition to your first and last name, then there is a chance (and pretty decent) that the recipient will become your listener.

It is possible to save a lot of time and effort if you create your signature with a dedicated tool. Here is a good email signature generator to try out. It’s free and easy to use.

Get inspired by these awesome email signature examples.

Tip #4: Use your social networks

You should have some photos, a text transcript, and even short videos. These several types of content can be promoted on social networks. As a rule, podcast promotion comes down to classic social media post promotion.

We would also suggest using the full range of advertising opportunities of these networks. You can get in touch with your target audience directly (using messenger and direct).

However, to use the direct effectively, you need to understand who your ideal listener is. Who did you create the podcast for? Are they aspiring marketers or young moms?

The clearer you describe the customer’s profile, the easier it will be for you to find this customer on social media. The more likely they are to listen to your podcast and become part of the community.

Use hashtags

Since the promotion of a podcast mainly takes place on social networks, it means that you need to use hashtags. Our approach is as follows:

1 unique hashtag – podcast name #mediaformarketers

1 common hashtag for search and promotion #marketing

1 generic hashtag to define the podcast category and topic #smm

Come up with a name that’s easy to find

Let’s say you are recording an educational podcast that teaches people how to play jazz guitar. It is worth mentioning the keywords “guitar,” “jazz,” “teaching,” or “courses” in the title or description of the podcast.

Thus, if someone searches for these keywords in a search engine, they will find your podcast. Once again: you can use some keywords in the title and some in the description.

Convert the audio into a YouTube video

Consider uploading your podcast to YouTube. If you aim to spend as little time as possible uploading your podcast, convert your audio file into a video and use a static graphic in the background. Easy as pie!

Use paid promotion

You can run an ad on social media like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc. Depending on the network, you might opt for text, image, or even video. Or you can even pay influencers to tell their audience about your podcast.

Tip #5: Be a guest and invite guests

It would be perfect if every podcaster felt like a part of the community and was positive about another podcaster’s request for cooperation.

Many people prefer not to ask for help, not because it is not profitable and puts you in a dependent position, but because it is embarrassing and inconvenient. But in business, partnerships are common practice. Everyone helps each other.

Moreover, if your target audience listens to podcasts, then most likely, they will listen to several podcasts on the same topic at once. So the fact that you help someone with the audience will not reduce the demand for your content.

Identify podcasts that might work for your audience. Offer the person behind the podcast a collaboration. It might just be a mutual reference. It could also be a two-way interview or some kind of joint project.

If guests come to your podcast, do not forget to involve them in the promotion process. Ask to share the link to the episode on their social networks, for example.

To sum it up

Promoting a podcast is a complex task. And now you have both free methods and paid promotion tools in your arsenal. But remember, the success factor isn’t about a large budget, it’s about the quality of your podcast. A good product is easier to sell. And while promoting a podcast takes 80% of your time, the very 20% related to creation can guarantee your success. Good luck!