Thailand reopens borders for tourists from over 60 nations

Bangkok, Nov 1: Thailand Government announced on Monday that it will be opening its borders to tourists from more than 60 countries after 18 months of COVID restrictions.

Vaccinated tourists from more than 60 “low-risk” countries, including UK, China, Japan, the US and most of Europe, will be allowed to enter the country without having to undergo hotel quarantine on arrival, even as the country continues to record almost 10,000 COVID infections a day.

The coronavirus pandemic badly affected the Thai economy, which is greatly dependent on tourism and would previously attract 40m tourists a year. Last year, however, tourist arrivals were down more than 80%.

Officials say that the tourist numbers are expected to jump by as much as 15 million next year, bringing in more than $30bn in revenues.

However, most of country still faces travel restrictions, as only around 42% of the population fully-vaccinated.

