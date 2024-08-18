Thai King appoints Paetongtarn Shinawatra as new PM

BANGKOK, Aug 18 : Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn has appointed Paetongtarn Shinawatra as the country’s prime minister, Secretary-General of the House of Representatives Arphat Sukanan announced on Sunday.

In a ceremony held on Sunday morning at the Pheu Thai Party headquarters, Arphat delivered the royal command stating that Paetongtarn has been appointed premier as she received a majority vote from the parliament on Aug. 16.

Paetongtarn, 37, becomes the country’s youngest and second female prime minister after receiving the royal endorsement from Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn. (UNI)