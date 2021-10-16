Terrorists trapped, Poonch-Rajouri-Jammu highway to be re-opened soon: DIG Vivek Gupta

JAMMU, Oct 16: The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Rajouri-Poonch Range, Vivek Gupta on Saturday said that the terrorists were trapped at one place and the Poonch-Rajouri-Jammu highway will be opened as soon as the security is provided to the area.

He was speaking on the encounter in the Bhata Dhurian area in Jammu and Kashmir.

Days after encounters with terrorists in which Army personnel were martyred, a search operation by security personnel continued in the Bhata-Durian area which is adjacent to the Dehra Ki Gali (DKG) forest ridge in Rajouri-Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Army troops along with the Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on October 15 had launched a search operation in this dense forest. According to police, vehicular traffic had been suspended on the highway between Bhimber Gali and Surankote on Friday.

Five Army personnel including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) were martyred in anti-terrorist operations in the DKG area of Rajouri adjoining the Poonch sector on October 11. (Agencies)