RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat raises concern over J&K targeted killings

NAGPUR, Oct 15: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said terrorists were resorting to targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir to instil fear.

Addressing the annual Vijayadashmi rally at Reshimbagh ground here, Bhagwat said military preparedness on borders needs to be increased.

“Terrorists are resorting to targeted violence in Jammu and Kashmir to instil fear,” he said.

Bhagwat said societal consciousness is still skewed with caste-based sentiments and the RSS is working to address it. (Agencies)