Terrorists keen to carry out some mischief to disturb peace in J&K: DGP

JAMMU: Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Monday said terrorists are desperate to carry out “some mischief” to disturb communal harmony and peace in the Union Territory.

He said 2021 will have its own challenges as new strategies have been adopted by Pakistan with new terror operatives emerging on the ground.

Singh was speaking at a high-level security meeting of senior officers of the police, the Army, the BSF, the CRPF and intelligence agencies at the police headquarters here to review the security scenario of the Jammu Zone and arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

“All arrangements need to be put in place to ensure peaceful Republic Day celebrations. There are inputs that terrorists are keen to carry out some mischief as they are desperate to disturb communal harmony, peace and order,” he said.

The police chief directed the officers to take care of vulnerable persons and places to thwart the nefarious designs of the enemies.

“The year 2021 will have its own challenges as new strategies have been adopted by Pakistan with new terror operatives emerging on the ground, which need to be countered, and in that direction, the suggestions put forth in this meeting are very valuable,” he said.

The DGP directed that the deployments for Republic Day may be beefed up and said quick reactions teams, escorts and guards will have to be on alert.

“A well-coordinated surveillance system must be ensured to undo the nefarious plans of the enemies,” he said and advised the officers to address all the apprehensions expressed at the meeting by taking adequate measures.

The DGP complimented the officers for the excellent work done during the previous year and said 2020 was very good as far as maintenance of peace, law and order and counter-insurgency operations were concerned.

“The work done by all the officers and the personnel deserves kudos,” he said and hailed the proactive approach and preventive measures adopted by the police and other security forces, which led to the recovery of a huge amount of arms and ammunition in 2020, besides the elimination of 225 terrorists.

Singh said the work done by the forces has been recognised at the highest levels as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha have conveyed their compliments for the same.

The DGP termed the recently held District Development Council polls in the Union Territory a huge success and said because of the good work done in the last couple of years, expectations for 2021 have gone up and to meet these standards, all the forces have to rise to the occasion with the continued commitment, hard work and dedication.

“We have to use the new year for consolidating peace. All the security arrangements have to be made for the forthcoming Republic Day and beyond that,” he said. (AGENCY)