Terrorists involved in killing cops will not be spared: Dilbag Singh

JAMMU: Terrorists involved in the killing of police personnel will not be spared, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Friday, asserting that his force, together with other security agencies, is working for a peaceful environment in the union territory.

The DGP was speaking at an attestation-cum-passing out parade of two probationary deputy superintendents of police, 28 sub-inspectors and 508 recruit constables of the 27th Basic Recruitment Training Course (BRTC) at the S P S Police Training School in Kathua district.

Singh congratulated the trainee officers and personnel for successfully completing their course.

“I trust and believe that you becoming a part of J&K Police will boost the spirit and provide more power to the already best acknowledged force of the country,” the DGP said.

He said these trainees had the privilege of serving the civil society and the people prior to completing their course due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The experience gained in advance will help them in doing their duties now professionally,” Singh said.

The DGP paid homage to all the police personnel who have laid down their lives in the service of the nation, saying, “It is because of the sacrifices of our brave martyrs that J&K Police is known as one of best forces in the country.”

Referring to the killing of inspector Parvaiz Ahmad Dar and SPO Fayaz Ahmad in the Valley last month, Singh said the terrorists involved would not be spared.

“The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Central Armed Police Force and the Army is taking every positive step to root out terrorism from J-K,” he said.

He said various welfare measures are in place for the families of slain police personnel.

Around Rs 100 crore has been spent on different welfare schemes during the last one year or so and “these funds have been mobilised by our own contributions”, the DGP added. (Agency)