Militants throw grenade at CRPF bunker in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 7: Militants on Thursday hurled a grenade at a security forces bunker in Safakadal area of the city, but there was no loss of life in the blast, officials said.

The ultras lobbed the grenade towards a CRPF bunker at Braripora in Safakadal area around 8.40 pm, they said.

They said the grenade hit the netting of the bunker and exploded on the roadside, without causing any damage to human life.

However, windowpanes of a private vehicle were damaged in the blast, the officials said. (Agencies)