Terrorists hurl grenade at police party in J&K’s Anantnag

Anantnag, June 15: One police personnel got injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at a CRPF vehicle in the Padshahi Bagh area of Anantnag district.

Terrorists hurled a #grenade towards Police Naka at Padshahi Bagh area of #Anantnag, resulting in minor injuries to one police personnel. Case registered. Area cordoned off, search going on, tweets Kashmir Zone Police