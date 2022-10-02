Cop dies in line of duty, CRPF troop injured in terror attack in J&K’s Pulwama

SRINAGAR, Oct 2: A cop died in the line of duty and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was injured when terrorists fired upon a joint team of the CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir police in Pulwama on Sunday. The area has been cordoned off and reinforcement has been sent to aid the security forces in the terror attack, the Kashmir Zone Police have said.

“Terrorists fired upon joint naka party of CRPF & Police at Pinglana, Pulwama. In this terror attack, 01 Police personnel got martyred and 01 CRPF personnel got injured. Reinforcement sent. Area being cordoned. Further details shall follow,” read a tweet by the Kashmir Zone Police. More details on the incident are awaited.