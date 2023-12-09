J&K Police Constable Shot At By Militants In Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 9: Suspected militants shot at a Jammu and Kashmir police constable in Bemina area of the city here on Saturday, officials said.

The policeman has been rushed to a nearby hospital after the attack, they said.

Constable Mohammad Hafiz was fired upon by militants at Hamdaniya Colony in Bemina locality, the officials said. Hafiz is a resident of Karnah in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district but presently lives in Bemina, they said.