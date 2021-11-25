Terrorists choose Pathankot again for an attack

That Pakistan and various agencies operating from its soil under the state patronage are embarking upon a policy to widen terror attacks and creating violence throughout Jammu and Kashmir and even adjoining Pathankot in Punjab was proven yet again by two motor cycle borne terrorists hurling a grenade at an army camp in Pathankot. Although no damage could result in such a cowardly act of ”throw and run”, yet after going into the details of such a blast, it was ascertained to be a Chinese made device. Again, the need to be more vigilant and alert at such sensitive areas must be increasingly felt to thwart such attacks.

The villagers of the border area having claimed to having seen some suspicious people earlier led the police and the army personnel to go in for their hunt. The spot – Triveni Dwar in the military area of Dheerapul, where the blast took place is reportedly equipped with CCTV coverage which would enable the police and the Army to apprehend the attackers soon. What is, however, required is increasing police patrolling especially during the night and reviewing the overall security related measures to make the same more strong to avert any such cowardly attacks by terrorists in future.