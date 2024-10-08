Terrorists Abduct Indian Army Jawan In South Kashmir, Massive Search Ops Launched

SRINAGAR, Oct 8: Terrorists have reportedly abducted an Indian Army Territorial Army (TA) jawan from Shangus in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district in South Kashmir.

According to preliminary reports received, another TA jawan was able to escape the abduction. In response to the incident, the Indian Army, along with Jammu and Kashmir Police, has initiated a large-scale search operation in the area, scouring the surrounding areas for any leads on the missing soldier’s whereabouts.

Further details are awaited. (Agencies)