Terrorist shot dead in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Kupwara

SRINAGAR, June 19: A terrorist was shot dead in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara, police said on Sunday afternoon. The terrorist was killed during a joint anti-terror op by Kupwara Police and the Army’s 28 RR, or Rashtriya Rifles.

The joint team was searching terrorist hideouts as part of the operation when terrorists opened fire and the security forces retaliated. The encounter took place in the Lolab area of Kupwara after a tip from an arrested terrorist, Showket Ahmed Sheikh.

The encounter is underway and more details are awaited. (Agencies)