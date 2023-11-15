SRINAGAR, Nov 15: One terrorist was killed after security forces foiled an infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector along the Line of Control (LoC). They are looking for more terrorists in the region.
Police said the terrorists were trying to infiltrate, taking advantage of poor visibility and bad weather.
Terrorist Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In Jammu And Kashmir’s Uri
