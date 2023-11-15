Prime Minister Narendra Modi Launches ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’

Lt Governor attends the launch ceremony virtually at Srinagar

Today, Yatra started in Tribal Districts of Bandipora and Rajouri. In other districts, the outreach activities will start from 3rd week of November

JHARKHAND/ SRINAGAR, Nov 15: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the launch ceremony of ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, virtually, at Raj Bhawan Srinagar.

In Jammu Kashmir, the Sankalp Yatra was flagged off from Budhal, Rajouri and Gurez, Bandipora. People, Panchayati Raj institutions and government officials attended the launch function.

The Lt Governor expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for starting outreach activities in tribal districts of Bandipora and Rajouri to achieve saturation of flagship schemes, on birth anniversary of legendary tribal freedom fighter, Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

He lauded the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra initiative aimed at reaching out to vulnerable who are eligible under various schemes but have not benefitted.

“This endeavour of the central government with the objective of reaching the unreached, to generate awareness about tribal, rural and urban schemes, to interact with beneficiaries and enrolment of potential beneficiaries will make a significant contribution in socio-economic empowerment of tribal community, poor, deprived and weaker sections of the society,” he said.

The Lt Governor shared the efforts of the UT Administration, under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister, for the welfare of the tribal population.

Since August 2019 tribal welfare was given top priority by the administration and various initiatives were launched cutting across sectors to empower tribal communities of J&K UT, the Lt Governor said.

He said the administration has taken significant initiatives for the holistic welfare of tribal communities.

The Lt Governor called for collective efforts from citizens, stakeholders, community leaders, social organizations and administration to address the focus areas for tribal districts under Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra including sickle cell anaemia elimination, enrolment in EKLAVYA, Scholarships, Forest Rights titles, Self Help Groups and Van Dhan Vikas Kendra.

He further directed all District Commissioners and Administrative officials to focus on saturation of Individual Forest Rights.

Beneficiaries from Rajouri and Bandipora shared their experiences with the Lt Governor through video conferencing and expressed gratitude for welfare schemes.

‘Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat’ pledge was also administered on the occasion.

In other districts, the outreach activities will start from 3rd week of November. Route plan for IEC Vans has been prepared and control room has also been established at UT and District level for overall coordination.