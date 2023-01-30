4 LeT Terrorists Held, Hideout In Forests Of Awantipora Destroyed: J&K Police

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Jan 30: Four terrorists linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba were arrested and their hideout in forests of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir was destroyed, police said on Monday. Incriminating materials were recovered from the terrorist hideout and a case was registered, they added. The operation was conducted jointly by Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, “Police alongwith security forces busted & destroyed terrorist #hideout in Hafoo Nageenpora forests of #Awantipora. 04 #terrorist associates linked with #terror outfit LeT arrested. #Incriminating materials & other items recovered. Case registered, investigation in progress.”