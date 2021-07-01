Policeman injured in militant firing in J&K’s Anantnag

SRINAGAR: A policeman was injured when militants fired upon a team of security forces personnel in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday evening, an official said.

Militants fired upon the naka party of police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Lazibal in the south Kashmir district around 8.55 pm, the police official said.

He said a policeman was injured in the firing.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the attackers, the official said, adding that further details were awaited. (Agency)