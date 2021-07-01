Mughal, Sinthan Roads To Reopen For Traffic From July 5: LG Sinha

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that Mughal road and Sinthan road will be thrown open for the public from July 5.

Sinha reported that “keeping in mind the interests of people of J&K, we’ve taken 2 important decisions today.”

“In past few days, many delegations from Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, Doda met me. Today we’ve decided that Mughal Road and Sinthan Road will be opened for the common public from July 5,” LG Manoj Sinha said.

“Opening these will not only facilitate movement for people but also improve J&K’s overall economy. I’ve issued orders, people of Rajouri & Poonch can now come to Srinagar easily. People of Kishtwar & Doda will be able to come to Kashmir division easily.”