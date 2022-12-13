SRINAGAR, Dec 13: Jammu and Kashmir police along with Army and CRPF at a joint checkpoint established at Bandzoo crossing in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district arrested one active terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr, officials said on Tuesday.
Police said that incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a pistol were recovered from his possession.
He has been identified as Yawar Bashir Dar, resident of Arigam, Pulwama.
An FIR has been registered and further investigation is in progress. (Agencies)
Terrorist associate held at J&K’s Pulwama
