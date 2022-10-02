Terrorist arrested with sticky IED, Indian currency in Kathua

Jammu, Oct 2: In yet another major breakthrough, police arrested one terrorist with sticky bomb (magnetic improvised explosive device) and Indian currency in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, Ramesh Kotwal said that one terrorist identified as Zakir Hussain Bhat alias Umar Farooq of Malad, Billawar was arrested on specific inputs in Kathua.

“Police teams conducted checking on specific input about the movement of a terrorist and arrested him,” said the SSP. He said that the arrested terrorist was in multiple contacts of Jaish terrorists operating from Pakistan through different social media apps and had received a consignment of IED and Indian currency of Rs 20,000/-.

He was planning terror activities in the Jammu region, said Kotwal.

He was earlier convicted in a case and was lodged in Kot Bhalwal jail for 14 years and was released in 2019, said the top cop.

He added that the terrorist had on developed relations with Pakistan based Jaish terrorists and was trying to revive terror activities to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

The arrested terrorist is a part of Jaish-e-Mohammad module who are desperate to create terror activities by reviving old contacts of terrorists.

A case has been registered and investigation started, he added. (Agencies)