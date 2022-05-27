Terrorist arrested in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 27: A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was arrested in Srinagar, police said on Friday.

The arrest was made in Bemina by police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Army, a police statement said. He was identified himself as Nasir Ahmad Dar of Sopore.

A pistol, a magazine and five live rounds were recovered from his possession. He admitted to delivering pistols in Srinagar city to carry out targeted killings. (Agencies)