Terrorist arrested from Doda in J&K

JAMMU, June 27 : A terrorist has been arrested from Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir along with arms and ammunition, officials said on Monday.

Doda Police along with security forces have arrested one terrorist Fareed Ahmed, resident of Koti Doda, and recovered one Chinese pistol, two magazines, 14 live cartridges and one mobile phone from his possession, they added.

“As an increased security measure before the Amarnath yatra, a police party of Police Station Doda laid a naka on the outskirts of the town and intercepted a young man carrying arms and ammunition,” police said.

“The accused was taken into custody, and a special team started investigation into the matter. It has come to fore that Fareed Ahmad received arms and ammunition from one suspect during month of March and he was tasked to attack police personnel in Doda.”

Police said due to timely and swift action this nefarious plot was foiled.

A case has been registered by the local police and investigation has been taken up.

“Initial investigation revealed that subject is highly radicalised and used to receive calls from terror commanders based across the border, and was motivated to work for terror outfits in Kashmir valley and Doda region,” police said. (Agencies)