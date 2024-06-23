Terrorism taking last breath, recent terror acts sign of enemy’s desperation: LG

‘Police needs to stay a step ahead of adversaries’

Excelsior Correspondent

Reasi, June 23: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended the Attestation cum Passing out Parade of 16th BRTC Batch of J&K Police at Subsidiary Training Centre, Talwara in this district.

A total of 860 new recruit constables of border battalion have completed their rigorous training today at the STC. An oath was administered to the passing out cadets for performing their duties with dedication and honesty.

In his address, the Lt Governor congratulated the passing out cadets of the Border Battalion for becoming the integral part of the Jammu Kashmir Police.

“Subsidiary Police Training Centre in Reasi is an esteemed institution dedicated to training and imparting policing values and professional skills to meet the challenges of terrorism and law and order. I am confident that these brave personnel will discharge their duty with utmost responsibility, sensitivity and dedication and carry forward the rich legacy of Jammu Kashmir Police”, he said.

Paying tribute to the JKP bravehearts, Sinha lauded the Jammu Kashmir Police for its valour, sacrifice and selfless service to the nation.

“J&K Police have always shown high level of professional excellence under extremely challenging circumstances. Since several decades, this elite Police Force is working with dedication to preserve the integrity and security of our country and kept the wheels of J&K’s progress moving,” he said.

Reiterating the resolve of the administration, police and security forces to root-out terrorism from J&K, the Lt Governor asked the new recruits to work as a force multiplier in neutralizing the terror threats.

“Terrorism is breathing its last breath and this has made our neighbour, exporter of terror, desperate. The recent terror acts are sign of our enemy’s desperation. Our aim is complete elimination of terrorism. We must hunt down the terrorists and their aides, who are harboring them,” the Lt Governor said.

Speaking on the emerging threats of drug trafficking, cybercrime, and radicalization, Sinha emphasised the need to ensure high level of motivation and professionalism in police to keep a step ahead of the adversaries.

“I have great faith in J&K Police, Army and our security agencies. They are not only responsive to safety and urgent needs of citizens but also effectively tackling terrorism in cyberspace,” he said.

The Lt Governor also commended the Jammu Kashmir Police for its civic action programmes. “We are committed to the modernization of the Police force and the welfare of the police and security personnel and their families, he further added.

At the outset, the Lt Governor took the Rashtriya Salute, inspected the parade, and also took the salute at an impressive March Past by the contingents. He also felicitated the cadets and handed over awards and certifications to the outstanding achievers.

RR Swain DGP, speaking on the occasion, extended his best wishes to the new recruits and asked them to work with honesty and dedicate themselves in the service of the people.

Jameel Ahmed, Principal STC Talwara informed about the training program and various activities conducted during the Basic Recruit Training course.

Saraf Singh Nag, DDC Chairman Reasi; RR Swain, DGP; Vijay Kumar, ADGP Law & Order; Anand Jain, ADGP Jammu; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, serving and retired Army & police personnel, and family members of the passing out cadets were present on the occasion.

Earlier, the Attestation-cum-Passing Out Parade of the 16th Batch of the Basic Recruit Training Course (BRTC) was held today at (STC) Talwara in Reasi district in presence of dignitaries, serving & retired officers and families & friends of passouts.

The Shaheed SI Ravi Ji Fotedar All-Round Best trophy along with cash reward of Rs 1 lakh and commendation certificate was presented to Recruit Constable Raksham Choudhary, Shaheed Ct Gulzar Ahmad Dar All-Round 2nd Best trophy along with cash reward of Rs 75,000 and Commendation Certificate was presented to Recruit Constable Manjeet Kumar, Shaheed ASI Lal Hussain Mirza All-Round 3rd Best trophy along with cash reward of rupees 50,000 and Commendation Certificate was given to Recruit Constable Sahil Verma, Shaheed Insp Manzoor Ahmad Best Marksman trophy along with cash reward of Rs 25,000 and Commendation Certificate went to Recruit Constable Mohd Shaied Khan who secured 1st position in Range Classification, Shaheed DySP Jagtar Singh Indoor Best trophy along with cash reward of Rs 75,000 and commendation certificate was given to Recruit Constable Raksham Choudhary, Shaheed HC Gulab Singh Outdoor Best trophy along with cash reward of Rs 75,000 and commendation certificate was awarded to Recruit Constable Saleem Mohd.

Recruit Constable Adil Ramzan was the Parade Commander and Recruit Constable Sumit Kumar was the second in command of the Parade.

With a high educational profile the passing out recruit constables included 108 Post graduated, 362 graduates, besides 300 having 10+2 educational qualification and 90 matriculates.