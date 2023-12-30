“Terrorism Is Against Humanity”: Farooq Abdullah After Poonch Terror Attack

Poonch, Dec 30: Days after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah expressed condolences on the deaths of four Army personnel and three civilians, saying that “terrorism is against humanity.”

Earlier on December 21, four Army personnel were killed and three others were injured after heavily armed terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles near Thanamandi in the Rajouri sector.

“Terrorism, for any reason, is against humanity. The terrorism that has happened or is happening is not acceptable in any community. Not only are jawans but officers like Colonel and two captains have lost their lives. We regret that the civilians also lost their lives,” Abdullah said.

He further expressed condolences on the demise of former senior Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Mohd Shafi, who was shot dead by terrorists while offering prayers at a mosque in Baramulla.

“This (terrorism) should be stopped. I urge my neighbouring country to stop this, as, like this, we are not heading towards friendship. Former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee also said that if we maintain the friendship, then only we can progress. I would suggest finding a solution through dialogue between India and Pakistan,” he added. (AGENCIES)