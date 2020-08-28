Terrorism is a cancer that potentially affects everyone: S Jaishankar

NEW DELHI : Terrorism is a cancer that potentially affects everyone just like pandemic impacts all humanity said S Jaishankar.

Global responses to terrorism and pandemic have tended to emerge only when there has been sufficient disruptions said S Jaishankar.

We still lack a comprehensive convention on terrorism said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at TERI event. States that have turned production of terrorists as primary export attempted to paint themselves as victims of terrorism said S Jaishankar.

Struggle against terrorism and those aiding and abeting it is a work in progress said Jaishankar. (agencies)