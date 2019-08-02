Sir,

Refer article Terrorism in Kashmir – A way out DE July 29, 2019 by Prof R L Bhat

It makes, both, an interesting and a befuddling read. The piece starts with discounting the theory that economic deprivations or lack of education is responsible for the growth of terrorism. Writer refers to a American research to say that the perpetrators of 9 /11 had higher education and a rich a economic background. With respect to the Kashmir militancy he holds same and says ” it is far from truth that economic variables like low growth and wide spread unemployment are causes of unrest in the State and views ” political instability within and role of Pakistan , as the external agent as root cause of the problem.”

But as a ” Way Out ” measure, to provide employment to youth , the writer pleads for abrogation of Articles 370 and 35 A ; so that private investment from outside will flow in for which ” regional economy is crying and dying.”

Pray, is Kashmir terrorism an economic problem or a political issue? The write up doesn’t make us any wiser. However, writer gives a hint : Issue is mainly a political one with external dimension.We say solve that rest will fall in line.

Private investors from the mainland had set up business in Jammu and Srinagar ,despite Articles 370 and 35 A. But due to unviable economic logistics they shut the shop.

