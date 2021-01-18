Terror module busted in J&K’s Ramban, Jaish operatives arrested, ammunition seized

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday claimed to have busted a terror module by arresting two operatives of banned Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit with cache of arms and ammunition in Ramban district.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh here said that joint teams of Ramban Police and Special Operation Group on Monday, busted a terror module by arresting two valley based terror operatives and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession.

Initial investigation revealed that two terror operatives namely Umar Ahmed Malik and Suhail Ahmed Malik, both residents of Semthan, Bijbehara, Anantnag, working under a terror plot hatched by Kashmir-based terrorists and their Pakistan- based JeM handler Aqib alias Alfa from Budgam clandestinely travelled from Kashmir to the International Border at Vijaypur in Samba district and received Arms and Ammunition dropped with the help of drones.

The recoveries included two AK-74, one Pistol, 16 Grenades, nine Ak-Magazines, 269 Live Bullets and two Magazines.

“Further investigation of the terror module is going on,” said the top cop. (AGENCY)