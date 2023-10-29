Terror module busted, 4 held

CHANDIGARH, Oct 28: The Punjab Police today said it has busted a terror module with the arrest of four operatives of the banned pro-Khalistan group Babbar Khalsa International.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said police also recovered six pistols and 275 cartridges from them.

“In a major breakthrough, @sasnagarpolice has busted a terrorist module and arrested 4 operatives of outfit BKI (Babar Khalsa International). The BKI module was tasked with targeted killings,” Yadav posted on X.

The State police chief said the module was backed by Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Rinda who was providing them with logistical support with the help of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the weapons which were recovered from the accused were smuggled from Pakistan using drones.

Bhullar said the accused had a plan to carry out a target killing of a man in the State to disturb peace.

The accused were identified as Shakeel Ahmed, Lovepreet Singh, Sarup Singh and Nirvair Singh, all residents of Gurdaspur.

A case under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and the Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act has been registered against them.

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force today found a drone and a packet of heroin in a field near the International Border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, an official said.

The contraband was found in a joint operation between BSF and Punjab Police, launched on the basis of specific information in the outskirts of Wan village.

During the operation, a Chinese quadcopter drone and the packet of heroin weighing 407 grams were recovered from the field, said the official from BSF.

“Yet another attempt of smugglers to smuggle narcotics via drone was foiled by BSF and Punjab Police,” the person said. (PTI)