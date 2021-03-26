Terror hideout busted in Kishtwar

KISHTWAR: A terror hideout has been busted in Kishtwar. The hideout was located in close vicinity of Dulhasti Power Project and the police is probing the source of explosive which was recovered from the hideout.

It is surely a big win for Jammu and Kashmir Police as they were successful in stopping a probable massive explosion.

While probing the explosives that have been found, a lot of harmful stuff that has been seized such as several gelatin sticks, some batteries, detonators. A search operation was going on in the area and during this period only the Police officials stumbled upon this package with explosives.