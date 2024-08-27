Terror Funding Case | Delhi Court Orders Release Of Kashmiri Separatist Leader Shabir Shah In PMLA Case

NEW DELHI, Aug 27: A Delhi Court has ordered release of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah in a money laundering case connected to a terror funding case.

Additional Sessions Judge Dheeraj Mor of Patiala House Courts passed the order after noting that Shah has undergone the maximum sentence of seven years prescribed for the offence under Section 3 of PMLA.

The court noted that Shah was in continuous custody in the case from July 26, 2017, and since then, more than 7 years have passed.

“Accordingly, in view of proviso to Section 436A CrPC, he is entitled to be released in this case. Therefore, he is directed to be released from judicial custody in this case. Release warrants be issued. He be released forthwith, if not required in any other case,” the court said.

The matter will now be heard on October 23 for arguments on charge.

In June, the judge had granted statutory bail to Shah. It was his case that he had already suffered more than half of the period of the maximum punishment prescribed in the offence of money laundering.

“Even if he is granted bail in this case, he is not likely to be released from the jail in the other said offences before 24.07.2024 i.e. the date on which the maximum punishment of 07 years in the present case expires for him as an under-trial prisoner,” the court had said. (LiveLaw)