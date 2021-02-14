Terror attack averted in Jammu; police recover 6-6.5 kg IED, two detained: IGP Mukesh Singh

JAMMU: On the second anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, J&K Police on Sunday recovered a 6.6.5 kgs improvised explosive device (IED) near the busy Jammu bus stand area. Two persons, identified as Suhail, a nursing student from Chandigarh, and Qazi, have been detained, said Jammu Inspector General of Police (IG) Mukesh Singh.

The J&K IGP said Raghunath Temple, Lakhdatta Bazar and Jammu railway station were on hit list of the terrorists. J&K DGP Dilbag Singh said Pakistan was trying to activate a dormant terror group named Al Badr and some Kashmiri students studying in Punjab were being used by terrorists to further their activities.

“We were on high alert for the past 2-3 days as we had inputs that terror groups were planning an attack on the anniversary of the Pulwama tragedy. Last night, we detained a person named Suhail from Pulwama district and recovered 6-6.5 kgs of IED from his possession. He revealed during probe that he received message from Pakistan’s Al Badr Tanzeem to plant IED here. One individual from Chandigarh, named Qazi, has also been detained,” Muskesh Singh said.

The IED recovery comes close on the heels of the arrest of two top terrorists from Kunjwani in Jammu and Bari Brahmana area of Samba district. Zahoor Ahmad Rather, a terrorist affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), wanted in connection with the killing of three BJP workers and a policeman in south Kashmir last year, was arrested in Bari Brahmana area of Samba on Saturday.

Earlier on February 6, self-styled commander of the Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM), Hidayatullah Malik, alias “Hasnain”, was held from the Kunjwani area of Jammu.

“Pakistani terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar have formed new outfits– The Resistance Front and Lashkar-e-Mustafa. Hidayatullah, arrested last week, was chief of Lashkar-e-Mustafa, a frontal organisation of Jaish. He also did a recce of NSA Ajit Doval’s office in New Delhi,” the J&K DGP said.