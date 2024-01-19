Tensions with Iran won’t affect Feb 8 polls: Pak election commission

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19: General elections scheduled in Pakistan for February 8 won’t be affected by the escalating tensions with Iran, the caretaker government and the election commission have said following the tit-for-tat exchange of strikes between the two neighbours this week.

Pakistan on Thursday used killer drones and rockets to carry out “precision military strikes” against what it called “terrorist hideouts” in Iran’s Siestan-Balochistan province, killing nine people.

The strikes came two days after Iran launched unprecedented missile and drone attacks on what it said were directed at the bases of the Sunni Baloch militant group ‘Jaish al-Adl’ in Balochistan province, prompting Pakistan to recall its ambassador to Iran, expel the Iranian envoy and suspend all planned high-level bilateral visits.

Responding to a query by The News International newspaper if the border tension between Pakistan and Iran will affect the planned polls and its schedule, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) spokesperson said that the polls body is still determined and focused on holding elections as scheduled.

Asserting that there is no proposal about reviewing the election date because of the Pakistan-Iran tensions, he said that the electoral watchdog is busy preparing for the polls.

“We are working as usual and all set to hold elections on February 8,” the newspaper quoted the spokesperson as saying.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Murtaza Solangi also said the elections would be held on time, asserting the tension between the two neighbours would not affect the poll schedule.

The minister said he believed that the situation between Pakistan and Iran would now start de-escalating, according to the report.

When enquired about the security requirements needed to hold the elections, the minister said the government would provide the required security to the election commission for the holding of elections in a peaceful manner.

“There is now no backstepping from general elections on the announced date,” he said.

The tit-for-tat attacks between Pakistan and Iran within two days have raised tensions in the volatile region, already roiled by Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip and the targeting of the merchant ships in the Red Sea by Yemen’s Houthis. (PTI)