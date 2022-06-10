Tensions flare in Jammu’s Bhaderwah town over social media posts; curfew imposed, Internet suspended

Doda, June 10: Curfew has been imposed in Bhaderwah town of Doda district in Jammu and Internet services were suspended on Friday following tensions over some social media posts.

The tensions flared up on Thursday after a purported video went viral in which instigating announcement was being made from a mosque in Bhaderwah, Jammu. Following this, a case was registered at Bhaderwah Police Station.

Police Media Centre Jammu said, “Action has been taken under the law. A case has been registered at Police Station Bhaderwah. Anyone who takes the law into their hands will not be spared.”

Two separate FIRs have been registered. According to officials, the situation is under control.

As a precautionary measure, curfew has been imposed and internet services suspended in Kishtwar and Ramban districts.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh made an appeal to maintain peace and said he is in constant touch with officials.

Singh, who represents the Udhampur constituency in Lok Sabha, said that District Collector Doda and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Doda are presently camping in Bhaderwah and monitoring the situation.

“I am deeply disturbed by the unpleasant situation that developed in #Bhaderwah yesterday. I humbly appeal to the elders and the heads of the two communities to sit together to maintain the traditional harmony for which the beautiful town of Bhaderwah has always been known for. Meanwhile, I am in constant touch with DC Doda Sh Vikas Sharma and Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sh Ramesh Kumar. DC Doda and SSP Doda are presently camping in Bhaderwah and personally monitoring the situation,” he wrote on Twitter. (Agencies)