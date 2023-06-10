Temperature Rises As Dry Weather Forecast In Jammu And Kashmir

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Jun 10: Mainly dry weather has been forecast in Jammu and Kashmir where night temperature increased and settled above normal at most places on Saturday.

A meteorological department official here said that weather is mainly going to be “dry” in the next 24 hours and that no “large change” was expected either till June 12.

Regarding the temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 16.0°C against 14.7°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.7°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 13.6°C against 12.8°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.7°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 7.6°C against 7.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 13.9°C against 11.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 10.8°C against 9.9°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 11.6°C against 10.4°C on previous night and it was above normal by 2.8°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 27.9°C against 26.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 14.1°C (normal), Batote 15.4°C (0.5°C above normal), Katra 24.6°C (2.5°C above normal) and Bhaderwah 11.3°C (below normal by 2.2°C). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of 10.2°C and 15.0°C respectively, he said.