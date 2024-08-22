“Tell Us Your Stand On Article 370”: G Kishan Reddy To Rahul Gandhi Amid Jammu And Kashmir Visit

JAMMU, Aug 22: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, attributing Gandhi’s ability to dine at Lal Chowk in Srinagar to the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the past decade. He also asked Rahul Gandhi to clarify Congress’ stand on Article 370 and the National Conference’s resolution.

“Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should tell the people of the country about the resolution of the National Conference. They should also talk about Congress’ stand on Article 370. Do they want to snatch the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir again? It is due to the 10 years of work of the Narendra Modi government that he (Rahul Gandhi) was able to go to Lal Chowk and eat food last night,” he said while speaking to reporters in Jammu.

Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge, on Thursday met with party workers in Jammu and Kashmir.

Polling in Jammu and Kashmir will occur in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1, with vote counting scheduled for October 4. These will be the first elections held in the region since the abrogation of Article 370.

There are 90 assembly constituencies–74 general, nine reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST), and seven for Scheduled Castes (SC). The total electorate is 87.09 lakh, including 44.46 lakh male, 42.62 lakh female, 169 transgender, 82,590 persons with disabilities, 73,943 very senior citizens, 2,660 centenarians, 76,092 service electors, and 3.71 lakh first-time voters.

Jammu and Kashmir will witness elections after a gap of ten years, as the last assembly election was held in 2014. (AGENCIES)