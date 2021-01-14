Telcos remind users to prefix 0 for landline to mobile calls from Jan 15

NEW DELHI: Telecom operators have informed subscribers that they would need to prefix ‘0’ for making calls from landline to mobile phones from January 15, in line with the telecom department’s recent directive.

“As per DoT’s directive, effective 15-Jan-21, it is mandatory to prefix 0 before the mobile number while dialling from your landline,” Airtel has started informing its fixed line users.

Reliance Jio, too, has sent messages to fixed line users urging them to ensure that they prefix 0 when dialling any mobile number from a fixed line number. (AGENCIES)