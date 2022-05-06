Tehsildar Mendhar orders FIR against ‘interfering in school premises’

JAMMU, May 6: Tehsildar Mendhar in Poonch Friday asked police to lodge a formal case against three persons for allegedly interfering in a primary school premises at village Galhutta.

Naming the accused trio as Mohammad Hanief and Mohammad Latief sons of Faqeer Khan and Nasar Ahmad son of Mohammad Latief – residents of village Galhutta (Keri Galhutta), the directive forwarded to SHO Police Station Gursai, “…you are hereby directed to lodge FIR against the (03) persons named for interfering in the School Premises of Govt. Primary School Nara Gamma Zone Hami village Galhutta.”

“The action taken report be submitted to this office at an earliest”, the directive reads further. (AGENCIES)