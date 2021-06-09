Tehsildar hospitalised after shopkeeper ‘mistakenly’ sells him battery acid instead of mineral water in Kulgam

SRINAGAR: Tehsildar Damhal Hanjipora in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district was on Wednesday hospitalised after a shopkeeper mistakenly sold him a bottle of acid instead of mineral water, official said here.

Quoting the officials, that Tehsildar D H Pora, Niyaz Ahmad Bhat was returning after destroying poppy cultivation in the area and asked for a bottle of water from a nearby general store at around 11:00 am this morning.

“The shopkeeper mistakenly sold him a bottle containing a liquid similar to water, which turned out to be acid. The tehsildar drank it and he felt uneasiness, following which he was hospitalised,” the official said.

Niyaz Ahmad, the hospitalized Tehsildar, confirmed the incident. “After that I hospitalized myself and I am going to Srinagar hospital for further treatment,” he said.

BMO Damhal Hanjipora, Gulzar Ahmad Dar said that Niyaz’s condition was stable and was discharged from the hospital.

As per Station House Officer DH Pora, Tanveer Ahmad, the shopkeeper has been arrested and an FIR number 60/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in the incident. (KNO)