Technological Dependence Has Its Drawbacks, Says CJI Chandrachud

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Jul 20: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Saturday said that technological dependence had its drawbacks and cited the Microsoft outage of July 19 as a point in case.

His flight from Delhi to Madurai was nearly cancelled due to the Microsoft outage, he said.

“I am an ardent believer of the benefits of technology and yesterday we saw the adverse effects of technological dependence. After the Microsoft outage, flights all across the country were cancelled,” he said after inaugurating the celebrations here to mark the 20th anniversary of the setting up of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

“Numerous flights from Delhi were cancelled but I think it is the love of the people of Madurai, which was showered upon me that has ensured my presence amongst all of you today,” Justice Chandrachud said. (AGENCIES)