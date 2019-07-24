Tech Mahindra to introduce electric vehicles for employees

MUMBAI: IT major, Tech Mahindra Limited has partnered with Mahindra Logistics (MLL), one of India’s largest 3PL solution providers, for introducing and operating Electric Vehicles (EV) for employee transportation.

Mahindra Logistics will be deploying Mahindra E-Verito vehicles at Tech Mahindra’s Hyderabad campus under its employee transportation fleet from July 24.

“Sustainable mobility is the need of the hour. With environment and people at the core of our business, we at Tech Mahindra are committed to drive this shift to electric mobility. We are happy to partner with Mahindra Logistics to accomplish the collective vision of improved electric mobility that will help us shape a sustainable future. We look forward to adding more electric vehicles at our offices globally,”CP Gurnani, MD and CEO, Tech Mahindra said.

As part of its Go-Green initiative, MLL’s People Transport Solution (PTS) business aims to take the tally of electric vehicles in its employee transportation fleet to 300, over the fiscal year 2020.

