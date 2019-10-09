Tech Mahindra, Cisco launch 5G-enabled Solution

MUMBAI: IT major Tech Mahindra Ltd in partnership with networking giant Cisco on Wednesday announced the launch of a 5G-enabled solution to build wireless and secure ‘factories of the future.’

It is an end-to-end business and technology solution to enable manufacturers to achieve industry 4.0 goals.

The solution will provide network infrastructure assessment and consultancy services to build ‘factories of the future’. Key highlights of the factory infrastructure space include ? factory wireless network, factory to enterprise Software Defined network, Cybersecurity, IT-OT (Information Technology ? Operation Technology) integration areas.

Nilesh Auti, Global Head Manufacturing Industry unit, Tech Mahindra, said, ”Factory equipment holds a great deal of meaningful data which is key to any successful Industry 4.0 project. Tech Mahindra’s solution in partnership with Cisco, will enable us to leverage this data and empower manufacturers to build factories of the future. As part of our TechMNxt charter we are focused on leveraging 5G technologies to address our customer’s evolving and dynamic needs, and enable them to RISETM.”

Additionally, Tech Mahindra has also launched ‘IoT Sandbox’, a highly efficient persona based IoT (Internet of Things) solution finder which helps in finding the correct solution required basis the persona across categories from industries such as Industrial manufacturing, process manufacturing, Automotive, Aero, Oil & Gas, Retail and Healthcare among others. The solution catalogue cuts across Industry 4.0 and IoT and has been launched with 40+ use cases in the areas of Industrial IoT.

B Raghavendran, Managing Director, Partner Organisation, Cisco India and SAARC, said, “Tech Mahindra and Cisco have a 360-degree engagement for close to two decades. Industry 4.0 is a top focus area for us, and we are committed to delivering trusted business solutions to the manufacturing industry. The convergence of IT and OT is transforming the manufacturing Industry. This partnership is uniquely positioned to help unite IT and operations for digital manufacturing initiatives while enhancing efficiency and increasing profitability for our customers.”

As part of the TechMNxt charter, Tech Mahindra is focused on building an ecosystem that supports collaboration in the real sense. As a step in this direction, Tech Mahindra has collaborated with some of the finest start-ups, working with academia, drawing from the millennial workforce, and jointly creating cutting-edge technology solutions with partners.

