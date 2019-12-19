Teachings, thoughts of Gandhi, Ambedkar must be propagated: Gehlot

NEW DELHI, Dec 19: Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot on Thursday advocated the need for “intensively propagating” the teachings, thoughts and sacrifices of Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar among the people.

Participating in a lecture here on the topic-‘From Mahatma to Modi: The Idea of India’, under the auspices of his ministry, Gehlot said both Gandhi and Ambedkar were “highly learned mahapurush”.

He said their way of holding non-violent protests during the freedom struggle against the Britishers without causing disturbances to the general public should be taken note of.

Both the “tall leaders”, who worshipped India, faced harassment, insults, baton charges of cops, bullets and even underwent jail term but there were no reports of single stone thrown or public properties damaged during their agitations, he said.

In fact both of them studied law abroad and after their return to India they did not take up their profession or took employment elsewhere. Instead they sacrificed themselves for the country’s liberation without bothering about themselves or their family members, he said.

People should take their life and struggles they underwent as an example for public service for a cause, he added.

Gehlot’s remarks have come in the backdrop of protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act continuing in parts of the country on Thursday.

Scores of protesters including Jamia students, policemen and locals were injured in the violence and arson that took place during the protest on Sunday in the national capital.

Gehlot also highlighted his ministry’s achievements, which under the Modi dispensation, had created seven Guinness records for the welfare of the disabled people.

Director of Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Shimla, M R Paranjape claimed Nehru’s model of socialism and communism had failed in India as many public sector undertakings, started in his time, were suffering losses for about Rs 1.5 lakh crores with Air India alone accounting for Rs 50,000 crore.

Whereas Modi’s way of implementing schemes, projects and welfare measures had been receiving great success, he said. (PTI)