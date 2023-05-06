Teachers Transfer Policy Formulated After Careful Consideration Of All Factors: DSEJ

JAMMU, May 06: Director School Education, Jammu, Ashok Kumar Sharma today said that the the transfer policy of teachers has been formulated after careful consideration of all the factors related to the transfer process and keeping the interest of the students at the centre.

The DSEJ was speaking at an interactive session with the media fraternity which was attended by Dr. Rajesh Kumar, Personnel Officer DSEJ, Mamata Sharma, Deputy Director(Planning) DSEJ and the representatives from electronic, print, and social media.

The Director discussed the various provisions of the transfer policy of teachers with the media personnel and informed them that the objective of the policy is to ensure a fair and transparent transfer process for teaching staff in government schools.

The Director addressed various queries regarding the issues faced by the students studying in private schools and that appropriate steps would be taken by the Directorate in accordance with the law, to address these issues. He also urged the private schools to adhere to the guidelines set by the government for ensuring ethical practices and justifiable fee structure.

The Director School Education Jammu also appreciated the efforts of the media fraternity for maintaining a constructive dialogue on matters related to the education sector.

The department remains committed to ensuring high-quality education for students in Jammu and Kashmir and looks forward to the continued support of the media in this endeavor, he said.

For any further information or queries regarding the new transfer policy for teaching fraternity interested parties are welcome to contact the office of the Director School Education Jammu/CEOs in the District.