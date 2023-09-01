Teachers’ Day 2023 | List Of 50 Educators Selected For National Awards To Teachers

J&K School Teacher To Receive National Award On Teachers Day

NEW DELHI, Aug 1: Every year, the Ministry of Education confers the National Awards to Teachers to a few selected educators. This time, the Ministry has selected 50 teachers for this award.

The award ceremony is scheduled to be held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on Teachers Day (September 5). Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of Rs 50,000 and a silver medal.

These selected teachers will be arriving in the national capital on September 3, and their boarding and lodging arrangements for these selected teachers have been made at Hotel ‘The Ashok’, from September 3 (afternoon) till September 6 (forenoon). A briefing meeting will be held on September 3 at 5 pm at the hotel to discuss the schedule of the upcoming days.

Full list of selected teachers

In the list of selected teachers, there is one teacher each from Haryana (Rewari), Satyapal Singh; Himachal Pradesh (Kangra), Vijay Kumar; Punjab (Ludhiana), Amritpal Singh; Delhi, Arti Qanungo; Uttarakhand (Pauri Garhwal), Daulat Singh Gusain; Chandigarh, Sanjay Kumar; Goa, Avinash Murlidhar Parkhe; Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Shyamsundar Ramchand Khanchandani; Chhattisgarh, Brajesh Pandey; Jharkhand, Md. Ejazul Haque; West Bengal, Chandan Mishra; Jammu and Kashmir, Reyaz Ahmed Sheikh; Arnachal Pradesh, Netai Chandra Dey; Manipur, Ningthoujam Binoy Singh; Sikkim, Dr. Purna Bahadur Chhetri; Mizoram, Lalthianghlima; Meghalaya, Madhav Singh; Assam, Kumud Kalita; Kerala, Jose D Sujeev; and Maharashtra, Mrinal Nandkishor Ganjale.