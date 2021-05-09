Taxi drivers adversely affected in Jammu and Kashmir amid COVID lockdown

JAMMU: As COVID-19 restrictions continue in Jammu and Kashmir, people involved in the taxi business have been facing difficulty due to the lockdown imposed by the government to curb the coronavirus.

The majority of the people remained confined to their houses as strict restrictions continued for the tenth successive day on Sunday in view of the extension of the ‘COVID curfew’ once again till May 10 following surge in the number of fresh infections.

An owner of a tourist taxi said that the workers were hit the most during the lockdown period and the government should think about it.

“This lockdown affects workers like us the most. Those who work in any company or the government sector are getting their salary on time but the labourers are hit badly in this period. The government should think about it and make some way so that they also should earn their living.”

He further mentioned that the people like him have been facing similar problems for the last few years. (Agency)