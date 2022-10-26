Tata Steel, Ford ink MOU for Zeremis green steel supply

Kolkata, Oct 25 : Tata Steel Nederland has signed a memorandum of understanding with

Ford in Europe to supply the carmaker with Zeremis green steel once the IJmuiden steelworks

switches to green hydrogen-based steelmaking.

Securing future supply of more environmentally-friendly produced steel is essential to enable

Ford to reach its 2035 carbon neutrality target, according to a media statement here on Tuesday.

The agreement makes Ford the first customer committed to offtake the green steel that the

Indian steelmaker plans to produce via the hydrogen route, which is more sustainable and

cleaner than the current steel making method.

As Ford already targets the use of low-CO2 steel in its all-new, all-electric, medium-sized

crossover, which will start production in Europe in 2023, the companies intend to explore

opportunities to use other green steel products. (Agencies)